Forecast: Patchy drizzle and fog, afternoon sunny breaks

Cleveland – Northeast winds will have a tendency to trap the low-level moisture into the early part of today, but we are hopeful that we will see at least a few sunny breaks late this afternoon.

Another dry and warm stretch will be around as we head into the upcoming weekend, but a strong cold front arrives Sunday. The result will be to bring air much more common to mid-October in by early next week for at least a few days.

Here’s how things look this morning into the lunch hour. A heavy overcast remains until late-afternoon.