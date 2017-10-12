FBI gives Cleveland State students up-close look at how they work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Some college students are finding out first hand that investigating crime isn’t as easy as it looks on TV.

For about an hour each week this semester, a few dozen college students are learning from agents at the FBI Student Academy at Cleveland State University.

“All the classes have been really interesting because they have different agents telling us what they do and showing us,” said CSU student Chris Smith.

This is the second year for the program, which is modeled after the FBI’s Citizens Academy, but designed for college students.

“We can tell them what the FBI does day to day,” said Timothy Kolonick, Supervisory Special Agent of the FBI. “We also have the chance to sit down and hear what concerns them.”

Students at CSU said they are grateful they attend one of the few universities in the country that offers this chance to interact with federal law enforcement officials.

“It really opened my eyes to the different things I could do,” said CSU student Parese Williams.

The students taking part in this course will graduate from the student academy in December.