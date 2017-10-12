Endangered child advisory issued for 8-year-old believed to be ‘in danger or injured’

PEDRO, Ohio — An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for an 8-year-old Lawrence County boy who went missing from a crime scene involving a triple homicide.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Holston is 4’8″ tall, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at a 15497 State Route 63 home on Wednesday. Authorities say “there is reason to believe Devin could be in danger or injured.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-532-3525.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities were called to the home at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday. They found three adults inside a house trailer dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A fourth victim was found in a residence about 1/4 mile north on state Route 93, at a relative’s residence. The victim had stab wounds to the neck and head and was taken to the hospital.

While investigating, authorities learned that Devin lived at that residence and had not been seen. Authorities searched the area, but he wasn’t found.

Authorities say Aaron Lawson, 23, 15868 State Route 93, is a person of interest in the crimes. He was seen by deputies on State Route 14 1 at County Road 44S, then fled on foot into the woods. Police lost his trail.

Lawson is described as being 5’9″ tall and weighing 139 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows Lawson’s whereabouts is asked to call 740-532-3525.