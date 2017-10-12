× Coroner releases more details about death of 1-year-old in Conneaut

CONNEAUT — The Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office says a 13-month-old girl who died Saturday had blunt force trauma to her head and trunk.

An exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Conneaut police are continuing to investigate Sereniti Sutley’s death.

Police were called to the apartment where the girl and mother lived early Saturday morning.

So far no one has been arrested.

Police have questioned the 22-year-old mother of the girl, along with the mother’s 37-year-old boyfriend.

Detective Sullivan tells Fox 8 many were known to frequent the apartment in the 500 block of Clark Street.

