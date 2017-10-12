× Coroner identifies four people killed in fiery Stark County crash

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Stark County Coroner’s Office released the names of the four people killed in a Stark County crash last month.

Norman L. Jones, 49, of Canton, was driving the Dodge Challenger north on state Route 43 in Lake Township just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 24. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, went off the road south of State Street and drove through a soy bean field.

The car crashed into a tree and became engulfed in flames. Troopers said the front-seat passenger, Derald D. Goodrick Jr., 49, of Penisula, was ejected.

Sarah E. Kallai, 44, of Peninsula, and Debra A. Sabbagh, 49, of Cuyahoga Falls, were trapped inside with the driver.

All four died as a result of the crash.

The extreme heat from the blaze took the paint of the Challenger and melted the siding on a nearby house. Investigators said the car had a 700-horsepower Hellcat engine.

