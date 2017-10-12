× Auction closes on FOX 8 mini baseballs to benefit Cleveland Indians Charities

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians season has come to an end and so has our auction inspired by the team.

This season, the Tribe created baseballs that resemble each of the players. It all started with mini Jose Ramirez.

FOX 8 News decided to try our hand at the craft. We made our own team of mini balls that look like our TV personalities, including Stefani Schaefer, Wayne Dawson and Kristi Capel.

We auctioned off the baseballs to benefit Cleveland Indians Charities. The winning bid was $1,575.

Click here to bid on the FOX 8 mini baseballs

The real Indians mini balls were made by pitchers Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco. The pair had a few rules for their tiny team: they could only use items found around the clubhouse and they only worked on them while the team was winning.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians mini balls here