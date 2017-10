PHOENIX, Ariz. — Jefe and Jericho don’t look like they have much in common.

But the little chihuahua and the big German shepherd have an inseparable bond.

ABC15 reports that when Arizona Humane Society rescuers found the two pups, Jericho was malnourished with Valley Fever. When he was loaded into a pet ambulance, Jefe was frantic when they were separated.

After recovering together, the two are ready for a home — together.

Check out the cuties below:

