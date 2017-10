Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We hope you will join us Saturday, Nov. 4, for the Wayne Dawson Celebrity Bowl-A-Thon.

It will be held from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Game of Wickliffe, 28801 Euclid Avenue.

The 8th annual event will raise money for the Dawson Foundation -- for college scholarships, winter coats, hats and gloves for local students.

