Yes, Facebook and Instagram are down — so users are taking to Twitter in hilarious rants
If you’re having problems logging into Facebook or Instagram, you’re not alone.
Social media users all over the world are experiencing outages today.
According to Downdetector.com, thousands have reported not being able to access the social media site. About 39 percent of users reported a total blackout, 36 percent said they couldn’t log in, and 23 percent of app users also reported issues.
Additionally, thousands also reported problems with Instagram. About 56 percent reported problems with the news feed, 23 percent with log-in and 20 percent with the website.
Twitter, however, was running just like normal. Many tweeted their displeasure at the Facebook and Instagram outages: