Yes, Facebook and Instagram are down — so users are taking to Twitter in hilarious rants

If you’re having problems logging into Facebook or Instagram, you’re not alone.

Social media users all over the world are experiencing outages today.

According to Downdetector.com, thousands have reported not being able to access the social media site. About 39 percent of users reported a total blackout, 36 percent said they couldn’t log in, and 23 percent of app users also reported issues.

Additionally, thousands also reported problems with Instagram. About 56 percent reported problems with the news feed, 23 percent with log-in and 20 percent with the website.

Twitter, however, was running just like normal. Many tweeted their displeasure at the Facebook and Instagram outages:

Instagram and Facebook users coming to twitter to check if it’s also down pic.twitter.com/rX0NogXjN6 — Naomi Nyathela (@naomi_nyathela) October 11, 2017

When you go to Twitter just for checking "is facebook down?" #Facebookisdown #facebook — jayne measures (@spc65) October 11, 2017

Facebook and Instagram are both down. Looks like globally? What we need right now, is a hero…#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/mpQVTL1Qfd — Donnacha McCormack (@dunta90) October 11, 2017

Yes, Facebook is down. Stop looking at your phone and say hi to your neighbor. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/2vxSMwo8hk — Todd Carruth (@toddcarruth) October 11, 2017