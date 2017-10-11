Tremont neighbors report hearing 15 – 20 shots in late night shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating a late night shooting in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood that sent one woman to the hospital and left a house and car riddled with bullets.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson Ave. and W. 5th St.

Neighbors said they heard 15 to 20 shots and said the shooter was on foot.

A 38-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot to the abdomen, police said.

Police found bullet holes in the siding of the house and several windows. An SUV parked in front of the house had 5 bullet holes and a shell casing inside, the owner, who identified himself as “Mason,” told Fox 8 News.

“I’ve lived here for two years and haven’t heard of any issues,” he said.

“I’ve never felt unsafe at all,” he said.

Mason said he’s heard fireworks in the neighborhood in the past. But he said what he heard Tuesday night was clearly gunfire. “That was the first time I’ve ever been like ‘Ok, those are gunshots,'” he said.