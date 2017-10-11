Tickets for potential Indians ALCS home games are sold out

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tickets for four potential American League Championship Series games at Progressive Field are sold out, according to the Indians.

If the Tribe wins tonight, the Indians would open the ALCS Friday, Oct. 13, at Progressive Field against the Houston Astros.

The rest of the schedule would be as follows:

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 14 at Progressive Field

Games 3 and 5: Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 16-18 at Minute Maid Park

Games 6 and 7: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21 at Progressive Field.

The Indians have aligned exclusively with StubHub; any fans who were unable to secure tickets from Indians.com are encouraged to use StubHub for the most secure purchases.

Fans who attempt to resell tickets on other sites could have the bar codes canceled.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here