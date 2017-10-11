× Show Info: October 11, 2017

Go Ape

It’s a fun and challenging way to enjoy the beauty of nature!

https://clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/parks/mill-stream-run-reservation/go-ape!

https://goape.com/

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes

Your favorite Marvel heroes and villians are taking over the Q this weekend!

October 13 – 15

Quicken Loans Arena

www.theQarena.com

Kid’s tickets start at just $15 each!

Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria

Authentic Italian cuisine! No passport required!

http://www.sorrento-ristorante.com/index.html

Sanity

The leaves are falling and there’s a chill in the air. That means it’s time for fall fashion!

8 E. Washington

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Sanitystyle.com

Lala Custom Cake

She appeared on “Chopped” last night… But when she’s not on TV, she’s whipping up delicious treats!

15301 Madison Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Twenty-Six Seconds: A Personal History of the Zapruder Film

Twenty-six seconds of footage changed her family forever!

Alaxandra Zapruder

7-8p Wednesday October 11th

Lakeland Community College

7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland

https://alexandrazapruder.com

FREE!

Waitress The Musical

All week we are featuring moments from Natalie’s trip to Broadway for the musical Waitress!

http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/waitress

Buckeye Health Plan

It’s that time of year to protect your family and those close to you!

http://www.BuckeyeHealthPlan.com