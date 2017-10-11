Show Info: October 11, 2017

Go Ape
It’s a fun and challenging way to enjoy the beauty of nature!
https://clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/parks/mill-stream-run-reservation/go-ape!
https://goape.com/

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes
Your favorite Marvel heroes and villians are taking over the Q this weekend!
October 13 – 15
Quicken Loans Arena
www.theQarena.com
Kid’s tickets start at just $15 each!

Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria
Authentic Italian cuisine! No passport required!
http://www.sorrento-ristorante.com/index.html

Sanity
The leaves are falling and there’s a chill in the air. That means it’s time for fall fashion!
8 E. Washington
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
Sanitystyle.com

Lala Custom Cake
She appeared on “Chopped” last night… But when she’s not on TV, she’s whipping up delicious treats!
15301 Madison Ave
Lakewood, OH 44107

www.lalacustomcake.com

Twenty-Six Seconds: A Personal History of the Zapruder Film
Twenty-six seconds of footage changed her family forever!
Alaxandra Zapruder
7-8p Wednesday October 11th
Lakeland Community College
7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland
https://alexandrazapruder.com
FREE!

Waitress The Musical
All week we are featuring moments from Natalie’s trip to Broadway for the musical Waitress!
http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/waitress

Buckeye Health Plan
It’s that time of year to protect your family and those close to you!
http://www.BuckeyeHealthPlan.com