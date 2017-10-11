RallyTogether: Edwin Encarnacion back in Tribe lineup for Game 5 of ALDS

CLEVELAND – Tribe slugger Edwin Encarnacion is back in the lineup for the decisive Game 5 of the ALDS!

The designated hitter suffered a sprained ankle in Game 2 Friday October 6.

Tribe manager Terry Francona said Encarnacion has been hitting off the machine and moving around a bit more since the team arrived back in Cleveland.

When asked Tuesday about Encarnacion’s status, Franco said, “We’re going to have him go out and run to see where he is running wise. He was never exactly our biggest base-stealing threat. But we want to use common sense.”

“I bet you, he’ll be OK.”

Looks like he is! Welcome back EE.

Encarnacion batted .258 with 38 home runs and 107 RBIs in his first season with the Indians this year. Cleveland signed him to a $60 million, three-year contract after he spent seven-plus seasons with Toronto.

First pitch against the Yankees is at 8:08 p.m. The winner moves on to the ALCS.

