Missing: Franklin Payne

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Franklin Payne, 56, was last seen Sept. 22 in Cleveland. His family says he was supposed to take the bus home but never showed.

Payne is 5'11" tall and is diagnosed as bi-polar and having schizophrenia. He also walks with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Police at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News

