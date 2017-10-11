Mayor Jackson Campaign ad calls out opponent Zack Reed’s past DUI’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – You’ve seen the campaign signs, handshakes, and pamphlets. But with less than a month until election day, Cleveland’s mayoral race is heating up, with a new radio advertisement.

The Mayor Frank Jackson campaign ad points out his challenger, Councilman Zack Reed’s, history with drinking and driving.

The ad started running on October 6th on four Cleveland radio stations and will continue for the next week.

“It’s the judgement of getting into a car and endangering people’s lives and now he’s out stumping on a campaign promise that safety is first when safety starts at home it starts with self-responsibility,” said Joe Mosbrook, spokesman for Mayor Jackson’s campaign.

But Reed says the ad is a low-blow.

“Desperation. I mean its literally desperation these are old things that have happened in the past. These are not thing I’m proud of. I’m really ashamed,” Reed said.

Reed doesn’t deny his history, he’s had three DUI’s in 2005, 2007 and 2013. He spent time in jail and had his license suspended.

“I went to jail and I’ve come out and I’ve come out a better person thanks to the rooms of Cleveland Clinic and the AA. But that was the past let’s now spin forward to the future and the future under this administration is bad and they know it’s bad and that’s why they are running a desperate campaign now,” Reed said.

Jackson’s campaign said they support Reed’s efforts to get sober, but not his record as a councilman, and the radio ad points that out.

“He can’t overcome his own challenges to create a safe environment for the people around him how is he going to do that for the City of Cleveland?” Mosbrook said.

But Reed who is running on a platform of improving public safety, blames the city’s high murder rate on Jackson’s administration and says his own campaign won’t get personal.

“Every time it comes to Zack Reed he goes personal, a few weeks ago he called me a pimp, today I’m a drunk so he will continue to levy these personal attacks against me I will continue to levy his record against him,” Reed said.

Election day is November 7th.

