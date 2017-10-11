Maggots found in amputation wounds of Memphis nursing home resident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating what may be an abuse case involving a patient at a local nursing home after nurses made a horrifying discovery, according to WREG.

According to reports, the resident of Ashton Place on Walnut Grove Road was rushed to the hospital after he reportedly started running a high fever. Hospital workers told investigators as they were treating the man they discovered five open wounds to different parts of his body and a bruise to his stomach. He also had severe dry skin that was "flaking off his body."

But that wasn't all they found.

The patient reportedly had previous health problems that led to his left foot and right leg being amputated. Maggots were also found inside the wound.

The man's daughter, who didn't want to be identified, told WREG, "I've been in the medical field for a while, and this is one of the worst that I've ever witnessed, and this is my father."

As nurses were treating the individual, they discovered the staples had not been removed from his right leg and the bandages were labeled October 7.

To make matters worse, the ambulance service employees said they had found the man lying in feces.

The charge nurse at the care center reportedly told police that the patient had refused care.

WREG went by the care home to get a statement from the manager, who initially agreed to talk, but then changed his mind and sent a desk clerk to tell the reporter he had no comment.