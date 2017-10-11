LeBron reinjures ankle, out for last preseason game Friday

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 10: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives for a second half dunk while playing the Chicago Bulls during a pre season game at Quicken Loans Arena on October 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Chicago won the game 108-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 10: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives for a second half dunk while playing the Chicago Bulls during a pre season game at Quicken Loans Arena on October 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Chicago won the game 108-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND – LeBron James will be sitting out the last few days of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ preseason because he “re-tweaked” his left ankle injury.
According to Cavs.com, James re-injured his sprained ankle in the preseason game against Chicago on Tuesday night. He will not practice on Thursday or play in the last preseason game against Orlando on Friday.
James originally injured the ankle on Sept. 27 when he stepped on a teammate’s foot in practice. He did not play in the exhibition games against the Pacers and Atlanta.
The Cavaliers open the regular season on Oct. 17 against the Boston Celtics.
More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here
41.499320
-81.694361