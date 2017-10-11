× LeBron reinjures ankle, out for last preseason game Friday

CLEVELAND – LeBron James will be sitting out the last few days of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ preseason because he “re-tweaked” his left ankle injury.

According to Cavs.com, James re-injured his sprained ankle in the preseason game against Chicago on Tuesday night. He will not practice on Thursday or play in the last preseason game against Orlando on Friday.

James originally injured the ankle on Sept. 27 when he stepped on a teammate’s foot in practice. He did not play in the exhibition games against the Pacers and Atlanta.

Per Coach Lue today, @KingJames — who re-tweaked his L ankle vs. CHI — won't practice on Thurs. or play vs. ORL on Friday. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) October 11, 2017

The Cavaliers open the regular season on Oct. 17 against the Boston Celtics.

