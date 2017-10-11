Indians, Yankees to meet in decisive Game 5 in Cleveland; Corey Kluber to start

CLEVELAND — Tied at 2-all, the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees will meet in a decisive Game 5 on Wednesday night in the AL Division Series.

Indians ace Corey Kluber will face New York’s CC Sabathia as the teams try to earn a spot against the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion could be back in the lineup Wednesday for a winner-take-all Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Encarnacion sprained his right ankle in Game 2 and missed the two contests in the Bronx, both of which were won by the Yankees. Indians manager Terry Francona was optimistic that Encarnacion could play after responding well to treatment and testing his ankle by jogging in the outfield Tuesday.

Encarnacion hit 38 homers and drove in 107 runs during the regular season.

Read more here.