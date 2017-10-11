Fox Recipe Box: Pumpkin Roll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- If you love pumpkin roll, but are intimidated to try and make it yourself, have no fear. Rachel Rozsa is the Executive Pastry Chef at Lockkeepers and she showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson some tricks to making the seasonal favorite dessert. Wayne says if he can do it, anyone can!

Click here to learn more about Lockkeepers and see their Fall menu.

Pumpkin Roll

3 eggs

1 cup white sugar

2/3 cup canned pumpkin

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

confectioners' sugar for dusting

1 cup confectioners' sugar

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons butter, softened

8 ounces cream cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 15x10x1 inch baking pan and line with parchment paper. Grease and flour the paper.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs and sugar on high for five minutes until mixture turns to light yellow color and thickens.. Add lemon juice and pumpkin. Once incorporated fold in flour, pumpkin spice and baking powder. Spread batter evenly in pan.

Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched. when slightly cooled, turn out onto a linen towel dusted with confectioners sugar. Peel off paper.

To Make Filling: Mix confectioners sugar, vanilla, butter or margarine, and cream cheese together till smooth.

Spread filling over cake to within 1 inch of edges. Roll up. Cover and chill until serving. Dust with additional confectioners' sugar, if desired.