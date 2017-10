Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#rockyourred #rallytogether So, what does that mean for our Indians this evening? The bulk of the rain and thunder will be out by the first pitch time frame, but we can't rule out a passing shower, and perhaps a brief interruption or two, during the game albeit not likely.

Another dry and warm stretch will be around as we head into the upcoming weekend. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a couple more 80° days this month!

Here's the latest 8-day forecast.