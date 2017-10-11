FBI asking for help identifying woman who may have info on child sex victim

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying information regarding an unknown female who may have “critical information” pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Photographs, audio and an informational poster depict the unknown woman, known only as Jane Doe 39.

The video depicting the female, shown with a child, was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April of 2016. The video is believed to have been produced prior to that date.

It’s not clear where the woman is from or where the video may have been recorded.

The woman is described as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35, with long black hair. At the time the video was produced, Jane Doe 29 was wearing a white, yellow, blue and red floral dress. She can also be heard speaking Vietnamese.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online by clicking here or by calling the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

No charges have been filed in the case, and the pictured woman is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.