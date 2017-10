× Early voting begins in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Absentee voting is beginning for Ohio’s fall election. Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted says Wednesday marks the first day of absentee voting for the general election on Nov. 7.

The deadline for registering to vote in the upcoming election was Tuesday. Voters across Ohio will decide 1,517 local issues.

Information is available on Husted’s website on two statewide ballot issues before voters.