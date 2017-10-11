David’s Italian Meatballs
Italian Meatballs
I made these to be added to tomato sauce to be served over pasta. You can also make these in smaller sized meatballs to be served as an appetizer.
1 1/2 lb ground beef
2 slices white bread, crust removed-processed into crumbs
1/2 C pecorino romano
2 or 3 garlic cloves minced
1 tbs fresh parsley chopped
1 tbs fresh basil chopped
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp fresh cracked black pepper
1/8 tsp red pepper flakes
1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
2 eggs beaten
¼ c. olive oil
tomato sauce optional
Gently mix all of the ingredients, *except the olive oil and tomato sauce, in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly, but don’t crush it all together. You do not want to compact the mixture.
Make about 12 meatballs. They will be around 2 inches in diameter.
Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium high heat. When the oil begins to simmer, carefully brown meatballs on all sides. When nicely browned, add to optional tomato sauce.
*OR 375 F oven place on a lightly oiled baking pan and bake for 15 minutes (20 if you are not going to add them to sauce).
Add to tomato sauce and simmer a few minutes before serving.
Enjoy!