David’s Italian Meatballs

Italian Meatballs

I made these to be added to tomato sauce to be served over pasta. You can also make these in smaller sized meatballs to be served as an appetizer.

1 1/2 lb ground beef

2 slices white bread, crust removed-processed into crumbs

1/2 C pecorino romano

2 or 3 garlic cloves minced

1 tbs fresh parsley chopped

1 tbs fresh basil chopped

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1/8 tsp red pepper flakes

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

2 eggs beaten

¼ c. olive oil

tomato sauce optional

Gently mix all of the ingredients, *except the olive oil and tomato sauce, in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly, but don’t crush it all together. You do not want to compact the mixture.

Make about 12 meatballs. They will be around 2 inches in diameter.

Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium high heat. When the oil begins to simmer, carefully brown meatballs on all sides. When nicely browned, add to optional tomato sauce.

*OR 375 F oven place on a lightly oiled baking pan and bake for 15 minutes (20 if you are not going to add them to sauce).

Add to tomato sauce and simmer a few minutes before serving.

Enjoy!