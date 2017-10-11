Construction worker dies after accident at Chester Avenue construction site
CLEVELAND – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has been called out to a construction site at a Cleveland State University renovation project.
The medical examiner confirms that they were called to the scene at around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Cleveland police confirm that a 56-year-old man died at the scene as a “result of injuries suffered during an accident.”
The site, at 23rd and Chester Avenue, is a CSU engineering building.
This is a developing story. Fox 8 has crews at the scene and will have updates as they become available.
41.499320 -81.694361