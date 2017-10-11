Browns players spend time with officers to build relationships and start discussions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – It wasn’t a typical day off for several Cleveland Browns players.

They went from the gridiron to the streets, as five players spent time with police officers from Cleveland and Shaker Heights in an effort to help smooth over tensions between pro football players and safety forces.

“A police ride-along is always good,” said Seth DeValve, a Browns tight end. He said it gave players an opportunity to discuss concerns they had with officers, and a chance to listen to police about what they deal with on a daily basis.

“I learned a lot,” said tight end Randall Telfer.

The players each spent time with officers during their normal patrol.

They also got a chance to visit local neighborhoods, high schools, as well as the two recreation centers.

And while they played a little football and basketball, there was also a great deal of time spent discussing important issues.

“We definitely talked a lot about the political climate and what is going on when it comes to the player protests, things that are happening in the community, things that I go through, that they go through,” Telfer said.

The players said they don’t know if they will take part in any more demonstrations, but they do plan on meeting with officers again.