Browns’ Kevin Hogan named starting quarterback for Sunday’s game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Hogan has been named starting quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. the Texans.

In a release, Coach Hue Jackson said he made the decision this week.

“We’ve liked what Kevin has been able to do within our offense when he’s been in there and he will ‪start on Sunday because that’s what we feel is best for our team at this point in time. This does not change the way we feel about DeShone going forward. He has worked extremely hard and still very much has a bright future. Right now, it’s better for him and his development to back up Kevin.”

Kizer was benched in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The Browns fell to the Jets, 17-14.

