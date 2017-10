Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The dry Fall weather had many of our lawns stressed out until the recent rains helped out. According to garden guru AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, there are certain steps we need to take right now to care for our lawns before the snow falls. AJ also says you will see less weeds in the Spring if you take care of them in October.

