40 more Ohio National Guard soldiers being deployed to Puerto Rico

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio National Guard Wednesday afternoon will send about 40 soldiers to Puerto Rico to assist with hurricane relief efforts.

According to a release from the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department, the soldiers were to leave at 2:30 p.m. from Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus.

The soldiers from the 137th Signal Company, based in Newark, will provide communications support to hurricane relief efforts. The signal company can deliver communications capabilities with mobile satellite, electricity, telephone, internet and video conferencing, and information technology services.

There are currently more than 200 Ohio National Guard soldiers and airmen supporting hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.