2 indicted in overdose death of Twinsburg woman

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Two people have been indicted for their involvement in the death of a woman who died from an apparent drug overdose.

According to Twinsburg police, on July 26, 2016, Jodi Lynn Gunnoe, 23, was found by her father on the floor of her bedroom unresponsive. When officers arrived, they found she was dead.

During the course of the investigation, detectives assisted by the Southeast Area Law Enforcement Task Force were able to determine who supplied and administered a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to Gunnoe.

Joseph Michael Mislosky, 33, and Mark Anthony Wisniewski, 40, were indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in heroin and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Wisniewski is at the Summit County Jail after being arrested Oct. 6 at a home in Bedford.

Mislosky is being held at Cuyahoga County Jail on an unrelated burglary charge.