Woman to learn sentence after pulling gun on barber taking too long to cut son’s hair

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A mother who pulled a gun on a barber while he was cutting her child’s hair will be sentenced Tuesday.

Andrea Smith, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of carrying a concealed weapon, menacing and endangering children.

It happened April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue. Investigators say she threatened the barber because he was taking too long to cut her child’s hair.

She then pulled a gun from her purse and said, “I got two clips. I’ll pop you.”

The victim finished the cut, and Smith left with her two children.

