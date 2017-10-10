× Wayne County teen confesses to shooting neighbor’s dog with arrow

WOOSTER, Ohio– A 16-year old boy has confessed to shooting a Wooster family’s dog with an arrow, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The Redick family’s 9-year-old yellow lab, Cosmo, was found last Wednesday with an arrow through his chest. After surgery, the dog survived and went home to his family the next day.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Captain Douglas Hunter told FOX 8 the arrow had the last name of a person on it. The homeowner investigated online and realized his neighbor’s son had the same last name.

Monday night, a detective went to the home and said the 16-year old confessed to shooting the dog.

The teen explained he had been deer hunting, saw an animal in the brush and thought it was a coyote, then shot it with the arrow.

The boy told authorities that he saw the animal run off and realized it was a dog, but could not find the dog or a trail of blood.

The sheriff’s department will send the case to the juvenile county prosecutor where they expect charges to be filed soon.

The shooting happened about a quarter mile from the Redicks’ home, according to authorities. The Redicks told FOX 8 their electric fence malfunctioned last week, allowing the dog to escape from their property.

