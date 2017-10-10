× Tickets to potential Indians ALCS games on sale Wednesday

CLEVELAND– The Indians and Yankees are tied in the American League Division Series, 2-2.

The winner of Wednesday’s game at Progressive Field will move onto the American League Championship Series against Houston.

On Wednesday, a limited number of tickets to potential Indians ALCS tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. They are available only on Indians.com.

If the Indians advance, Games 1 and 2 will be in Cleveland on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The team is also reminding fans that StubHub is the official secondary market of the MLB. Fans who attempt to resell tickets on other sites could have the bar codes canceled.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here