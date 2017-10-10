Tearful owner pleads for 2 dogs missing in Cleveland carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A tearful plea from Andrew Wright of Cleveland after his two dogs were taken in a reported carjacking.

"I went to get the gas and the girl that was with me came in and said someone just put a gun to me and took your car. I said what? I looked, and the car was going down Lorain," said Wright.

Wright says it happened early Friday morning at the Ohio City Gas on Lorain and Fulton.

He says the gunman drove off with his car and his two dogs in the back.

"Polo and Baby Girl," cried Wright.

Police were able to locate the car through OnStar eight miles away on East 114th and Benham Avenue a short time later.

Nothing inside the car was touched but the dogs were missing.

Wright says both dogs are pure bred Havanese.

Polo is microchipped and is also a trained service dog.

"If I am having a seizure, he alerts me. He gets up and licks me in the face to the point where I come to and realize I need to get to the phone," said Wright.

Both dogs are worth up to $2200 dollars.​

If anyone has seen these two dogs, they are asked to give the Cleveland Police Department a call.