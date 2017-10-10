Show info: October 10, 2017
Hot Dog Diner
We’re in the thick of baseball playoffs and that means hot dogs!
440-886-DOGS
hotdogdiner@yahoo.com
www.hotdogdiner.com
Waitress The Musical
The national tour of “Waitress” kicks off in Cleveland next Tuesday! Natalie had the chance to fly out to New York and join the cast as they rehearsed on Broadway!
http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/waitress
Beriswill Farms
Looking for a fall adventure? Their corn maze changes annually so each year is a new adventure!
2200 Station Rd,
Valley City, OH 44280
beriswillfarms.com
Sephora
From fall colors outside to fall colors in beauty! Check out what colors are in this season!
www.sephora.com
Nye Financial Group
Are you retirement ready? Rick Nye, President of Nye Financial Group, shared important information to ensure that you are!
http://nyegroup.com/index.php
The Mushroom Hunter
It’s no secret that mushrooms are versatile when it comes to cooking, but did you know they could be turned into jerky? Don King, The Mushroom Hunter, showed us how!
https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Mushroom-Hunter/113895158623125
http://www.themushroomhunter.com/
Pier 1 Imports
For simple ways to transform your living room for fall, go to Pier 1!
https://www.pier1.com/
Clover Electric
When it comes to lighting, we tend to focus on the inside of our home. But outdoor lighting is equally as important!
http://www.cloverelectric.com/
Dr. Marc Breast Cancer Screening
Personalized medical care based on your genes? Dr. Marc gave us the scoop this morning!