Show info: October 10, 2017

Hot Dog Diner

We’re in the thick of baseball playoffs and that means hot dogs!

440-886-DOGS

hotdogdiner@yahoo.com

www.hotdogdiner.com

Waitress The Musical

The national tour of “Waitress” kicks off in Cleveland next Tuesday! Natalie had the chance to fly out to New York and join the cast as they rehearsed on Broadway!

http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/waitress

Beriswill Farms

Looking for a fall adventure? Their corn maze changes annually so each year is a new adventure!

2200 Station Rd,

Valley City, OH 44280

beriswillfarms.com

Sephora

From fall colors outside to fall colors in beauty! Check out what colors are in this season!

www.sephora.com

Nye Financial Group

Are you retirement ready? Rick Nye, President of Nye Financial Group, shared important information to ensure that you are!

http://nyegroup.com/index.php

The Mushroom Hunter

It’s no secret that mushrooms are versatile when it comes to cooking, but did you know they could be turned into jerky? Don King, The Mushroom Hunter, showed us how!

https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Mushroom-Hunter/113895158623125

http://www.themushroomhunter.com/

Pier 1 Imports

For simple ways to transform your living room for fall, go to Pier 1!

https://www.pier1.com/

Clover Electric

When it comes to lighting, we tend to focus on the inside of our home. But outdoor lighting is equally as important!

http://www.cloverelectric.com/

Dr. Marc Breast Cancer Screening

Personalized medical care based on your genes? Dr. Marc gave us the scoop this morning!