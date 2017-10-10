Sandusky police: armed robber caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio - Police are searching for a man who robbed two employees at Mama B’s Pizza at gun point Sunday evening.

A security camera at the business shows the suspect, who is wearing a mask. Employees say he came through a back door and pointed a gun.

“She just turned around and he then pushed her back toward the register with a gun,” said Melanie Taylor, who was working that evening.

She said she saw the man with the gun, and was in shock.

“He didn’t say anything except the word safe and I told him we didn’t have a safe, so he took the money from the register and took off,” Taylor said.

No one was injured but Taylor says she and the other employee are terrified.

“I can’t get the vision out of my head of the guy standing there,” Taylor said. “That’s the hard part. I just can’t shut my eyes, everywhere I go I see him.”

Sandusky Detective Kevin Youskievicz is asking anyone with information on the crime to call police right away.