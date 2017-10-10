× Pssst! We’ve got details on how to get P!NK tickets early

CLEVELAND – P!NK’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour is heading to Cleveland – and we’ve got the info on how to buy tickets early.

Fox 8 is offering viewers a special internet pre-sale for the show, which is scheduled for Wednesday, March 28 at Quicken Loans Arena.

The pre-sale is being held on Thursday October 12 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Anyone wishing to buy tickets should click here, which will take you to the ticket page for the Q show.

When asked, the password is FOX.

Tickets for the general public go on sale the next day, so if anyone is a big fan, this is one way to get a jump on seats!

Enjoy!