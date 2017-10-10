× Possible Edwin Encarnacion will be back for ALDS Game 5

CLEVELAND– The Indians may have slugger Edwin Encarnacion back in the lineup for Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

Cleveland plays the New York Yankees Wednesday night at Progressive Field. The winner moves on to the American League Championship Series against Houston.

Tribe manager Terry Francona said Encarnacion has been hitting off the machine and moving around a bit more. The designated hitter suffered a sprained ankle in Game 2.

When asked if EE would play on Wednesday, the Indians skipper seemed optimistic.

“I think so,” Francona said. “We’re going to have him go out and run to see where he is running wise. He was never exactly our biggest base-stealing threat. But we want to use common sense.”

“I bet you, he’ll be OK.”

Francona expressed respect for the Yankees and emphasized dealing with the task immediately at hand when he spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon.

“We have a really exciting game tomorrow that’s in front of us. I think the day off helps us, we can regroup a little bit,” he said.

Francona, who has been been one for long speeches before a big game, did speak briefly to his club after Monday night’s loss.

“And the challenge is to, by the time you get to the first pitch tomorrow, to have everything behind you so you can play your best game. And we started doing that right after the game,” Francona said. “Millsy (bench coach Brad Mills) and I talk during the game as we always do, and the idea’s to move forward. Just like we say when we won a lot in a row, we don’t look back.”

