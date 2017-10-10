Go
Search
Watch Now:
Noon Newscast
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
67°
Low
62°
High
75°
Akron/Canton
73°
Low
61°
High
78°
See complete forecast
Outdoor Lighting Can Keep You Safe!
Posted 12:34 pm, October 10, 2017, by
emmaricefox8
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Clover Electric
http://www.cloverelectric.com/
NEW DAY CLEVELAND
WEEKDAYS 10AM
with David Moss and Natalie Herbick
Popular
Radio host Delilah taking break after son’s suicide
15-day-old baby found dead in woods after disappearing from bed
Dove apologizes for ‘racist’ ad that caused outcry on social media
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped from psychiatric hospital in Columbus taken into custody
Latest News
Make Your Own Jerky… With Mushrooms!
Outdoor Lighting Can Keep You Safe!
Fall Means New Colors in Make-up!
Hot Dogs from Stadiums Across the Nation!
New Day Cleveland
29 mins ago
Show info: October 10, 2017
News
CMSD shares safety precautions with parents for children during eclipse
News
Can you reuse your glasses for the 2024 eclipse?
Health
News
Concussion concerns: Cleveland Clinic using special app to keep athletes safe
News
See how some local schools are planning for the solar eclipse
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: October 3, 2017
Sports
‘He was holding on to see the entire streak:’ Indians fan passes away after 22 wins
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: September 28, 2017
News
Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
News
8 Cleveland-area festivals to check out before summer ends
News
When the Cleveland Fire Department ‘crashes’ your wedding…
News
Missing: Gary Helmick
News
Sports
Tribe’s Jay Bruce to match up to $100K in Indians Charities donations to Harvey victims
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.