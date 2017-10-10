‘No presents’: Santa Claus not coming to town for Kunis, Kutcher kids this year

Santa Claus is not coming to town for the Kutcher kids this year.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they will not be buying their kids Christmas gifts this holiday season. They are the parents to 3-year-old Wyatt and 1-year-old Dimitri.

Kunis told Entertainment Tonight the children are too young to truly comprehend getting a ton of gifts on one day. She says they celebrated last year with their daughter, and it was just too much.

Kunis said they don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.

Kunis said she and Kutcher each asked their parents to limit the gift-giving to one present this year, instead of tons of gifts the couple plans to give a donation to a children’s hospital.

