Missing: Gary Helmick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Gary Helmick, 48, hasn't been seen since April 6.

That day, his sister met home on Broadway Avenue in Cleveland but hasn't heard from him since. Gary is 5'11" and has seizures.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5218.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.