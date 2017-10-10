Head lice could be lurking in your child’s Halloween costume

TOLEDO, Ohio — Forget the ghosts and goblins. The biggest scare you encounter this Halloween could be a case of head lice for your children.

According to WTOL, doctors see a jump in head lice this time of year — and it has nothing to do with kids going back to school.

Instead, the biggest cause is Halloween costume shopping.

“We have a lot of people going into stores right now, trying on masks, trying on costumes, and trying on wigs,” Cherie Sexton, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, told WTOL. “A lot of people don’t give much thought into the fact that several people could’ve tried it on before them.”

Sexton said lice are more of a nuisance than a health concern.

There are some simple steps you can take to keep lice from making a home on your child’s head:

Put your costume or wig in a sealed plastic bag for 48 hours before wearing it. Any head lice will die within 24-48 hours.

Throw dryer friendly items in the dryer on high heat for 45 minutes before wearing them.

Wear a swim or wig cap to create a barrier that will be tough for lice to cross.

