Fox 8 Recipe Box: Homemade Salsa

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There is nothing better than homemade salsa.

Country chef Lee Ann Miller, friend of Walnut Creek Cheese, has been busy making and canning her own salsa. It’s something she says you can do, too!

Homemade Salsa

Ingredients:

6 lbs. tomatoes, chopped

½ cup distilled white vinegar

2/3 cup yellow pepper, chopped fine

1-1/2 cup onion, chopped

1- (12oz.) can tomato paste

1 teaspoon sea salt

6 gloves garlic, minced

1 small jalapeño, minced

½ to 1 cup parsley, minced

1 (15.5 oz.) can black beans, rinsed & drained

2 cups frozen sweet kernel corn

1- (4oz.) packet Mrs. Wages Medium Salsa Tomato Mix

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in order given. Bring mixture to a boil. Stir occasionally. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Serve after cooled, freeze or can. Follow each of those directions on the Mrs. Wages packet. Serve with tortilla chips.