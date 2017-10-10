County considers charging customers 10-cent fee for every plastic bag they use at most stores

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Council tonight will consider legislation enacting a fee charging 10 cents for each plastic bag used at many grocery and department stores.

According to the legislation, the fee would not be charged for the following:

1.) A bag the customer brought with them to the Retail Establishment,

2.) A newspaper bag,

3.) A bag provided by a pharmacist that contains a prescription drug,

4.) A bag used to package a bulk item or to contain or wrap a perishable item,

5.) A bag that a restaurant gives a customer to take prepared or leftover food

or drink from the restaurant,

6.) A bag intended for use as a dry cleaning, garbage, pet waste, or yard

waste bag, or

7.) A bag provided at curbside pickup or point of delivery.

If approved, the fee would begin July 1, 2018. Each customer would be charged 10 cents per bag by each retail establishment. But each business would also be responsible for encouraging customers to bring their own reusable bags.

Retail establishments would retain up to four cents from each 10-cent fee collected to cover the administrative expense of collecting and remitting the fee to the county. The fees collected by the county would then be deposited into an Environmental Remediation Fund.

Legislation states that the fund:

“May be used to pay costs of, or reimbursement for, eligible environmental remediation expenses, including the purchase or reimbursement of reusable and/or environmentally sustainable bags, recycling, clean-up of lakes, rivers, and waterways, pollution prevention or remediation, litter removal, environmental education and awareness, other environmental remediation activities or programs intended to combat the polluting effects of and accompanying blight caused by Carryout Bags on the environment in Cuyahoga County, and any administrative and oversight costs incurred by the County for any of the activities described

herein.”

For the entire proposed legislation, click here and head to Page 67.