Cleveland carjacking foiled by manual transmission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- One man thought he was going to need a new car after he was carjacked at gunpoint. That was until the suspect tried to drive away.

Bonn Rassavong, 24, was on a break last Friday night behind the restaurant her works at on West 25th Street in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood when he was approached by a gunman. The man was intent of taking his car.

"Sitting right outside of my car. I was on my phone, just looking down at it, oblivious. Gentleman walks up, looks at me and says, 'Drop your phone and drop your keys,'" Rassavong said.

The hard-working cook was reluctant to give the robber what he wanted. But when the man pointed the gun at him, he decided it was wise to give up his valuables and walk away.

Surveillance video showed the gunman getting into the car. But he was in for a surprise. It is a stick shift and the suspect did not know how to drive it.

Over and over, the man tried to get the car started. He eventually gave up and left.

"The next day, we went back, reviewed the security camera and just had a huge laugh," Rassvong said. "Luckily, he had no idea what he was doing."

Investigators are now hoping to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.