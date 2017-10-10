Bartender charged after woman falls from bar balcony to appear in court



CLEVELAND, Ohio — A bartender charged after a woman fell from the second-floor balcony of a downtown Cleveland bar will be arraigned Tuesday.

The fall happened on St. Patrick’s Day.

Carisa Buehner, 29, is charged with selling or furnishing beer or liquor to an underage person. Investigators said on St. Patrick’s Day Buehner served 20-year old Megan Keefe three mixed drinks with vodka at the Spirits Restaurant and Bar on West 6th Street in the Warehouse District.

Cell phone video shows the moments after Megan fell from the second floor balcony. She suffered severe head injuries.

According to a lawsuit filed by Keefe’s family, she is unconscious, needs 24-hour care and her medical bills continue to skyrocket into the millions of dollars.

Spirits Bar was cited the same day the incident happened.

Continuing coverage of this story here