Adorable! Little girl is all of us after learning the Tribe lost to the Yankees

Video of a little girl from Tallmadge is all of us after the last two Indians' losses to the Yankees.

The little girl is four, and her name is Kaitlyn.

Her parents took the video after Kaitlyn was informed Monday morning of the Indians' Sunday night loss.

Her dad tried to reason with her, but she wasn't budging on that emotion. Her reaction will likely be the same when she wakes up today.

"She's a Cleveland fan through and through," said her mom, Clarissa.

Hopefully, the Tribe will pull off another win at home for little Kaitlyn (and all of us).

