2017 Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times
CLEVELAND– It’s almost time for Halloween! So find the perfect costume and gather up your friends for trick or treat!
Some cities have not set their trick-or-treat times so check back for updates. Cities wishing to add trick-or-treat information should email jsteer@fox8.com
Have a spooktacular time at one of Northeast Ohio’s haunted houses. Looking for more family-friendly fun? Here’s our guide to pumpkin patches, apple picking and corn mazes.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents should leave their porch light on if they wish to receive visitors.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Remember to wear light-colored or reflective clothing.
Thursday, Oct. 26 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
It’s on Thursday so not to conflict with high school football and other weekend activities.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. 8 p.m.
Check with your development or homeowners association for alternative dates.
Saturday, Oct. 28 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Remember to put your porch light on.
Sunday, Oct. 29 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Only knock on houses that have their outside light on.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Parents or guardians should accompany young children.
Saturday, Oct. 28 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Some allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Please remember to turn your porch like on if you plan to participate.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Turn your lights on promptly at 6 p.m. and off at 8 p.m., or when the candy is gone.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Some allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association.
Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Children 12 and under.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents who wish to participate should leave their porch light on.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Please be extra cautious when driving that evening.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In case of rain, it will be rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents wishing to participate are asked to turn on their front porch light.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Turn on your porch light if you’re handing out treats.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Police ask motorists to use extra caution during those hours.
Thursday, Oct. 26 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents wishing to participate should leave their porch light on.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Some allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association.
Tuesday, Oct. 331 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Please put your porch light on if you will be passing out candy.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.