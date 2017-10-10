× 2017 Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times

CLEVELAND– It’s almost time for Halloween! So find the perfect costume and gather up your friends for trick or treat!

Some cities have not set their trick-or-treat times so check back for updates. Cities wishing to add trick-or-treat information should email jsteer@fox8.com

Have a spooktacular time at one of Northeast Ohio’s haunted houses. Looking for more family-friendly fun? Here’s our guide to pumpkin patches, apple picking and corn mazes.

Alliance

Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents should leave their porch light on if they wish to receive visitors.

Amherst

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Remember to wear light-colored or reflective clothing.

Ashland

Thursday, Oct. 26 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s on Thursday so not to conflict with high school football and other weekend activities.

Auburn Township

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aurora

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Avon

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Avon Lake

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bainbridge Township

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. 8 p.m.

Check with your development or homeowners association for alternative dates.

Barberton

Saturday, Oct. 28 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Remember to put your porch light on.

Bath Township

Sunday, Oct. 29 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Beachwood

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Only knock on houses that have their outside light on.

Bedford

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Berea

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brecksville

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brimfield

Sunday, Oct. 29 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Broadview Heights

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Brunswick

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Canton

Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chardon

Tuesday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Chester Township

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cleveland Heights

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parents or guardians should accompany young children.

Clyde

Saturday, Oct. 28 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Conneaut

Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copley Township

Sunday, Oct. 29 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls

Saturday, Oct. 28 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elyria

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fairview Park

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Geneva

Sunday, Oct. 29 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grafton

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Green

Saturday, Oct. 28 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hartville

Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association.

Hudson

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huron

Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Independence

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson Township

Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kent

Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Please remember to turn your porch like on if you plan to participate.

Kirtland

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Turn your lights on promptly at 6 p.m. and off at 8 p.m., or when the candy is gone.

LaGrange

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lake Township

Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association.

Louisville

Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mansfield

Thursday, Oct. 26 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Children 12 and under.

Mayfield Heights

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Medina

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mentor

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe Township

Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Canton

Saturday, Oct. 28 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents who wish to participate should leave their porch light on.

North Olmsted

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Please be extra cautious when driving that evening.

North Ridgeville

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Norton

Saturday, Oct. 28 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Norwalk

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oberlin

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Olmsted Township

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Orrville

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In case of rain, it will be rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pepper Pike

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plain Township

Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Port Clinton

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ravenna

Saturday, Oct. 28 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents wishing to participate are asked to turn on their front porch light.

Sagamore Hills

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sandusky

Tuesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Shaker Heights

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Solon

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stow

Saturday, Oct. 28 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Turn on your porch light if you’re handing out treats.

Streetsboro

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Strongsville

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Police ask motorists to use extra caution during those hours.

Tallmadge

Thursday, Oct. 26 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents wishing to participate should leave their porch light on.

Twinsburg

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Uniontown

Sunday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association.

Vermilion

Tuesday, Oct. 331 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Please put your porch light on if you will be passing out candy.

Wadsworth

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warrensville Heights

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Westlake

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.