What?! List of most popular Halloween candy in Ohio is out — and you may be surprised!

What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

Ask around, and everyone will probably give a different answer.

So what exactly is America’s favorite Halloween candy? And specifically, what’s Ohio’s favorite?

CandyStore.com compiled 10 years of sales data between 2007 and 2016 as far as candy sold leading up to Halloween. Several major candy manufacturers and distributors also contributed data.

The site used the info to compile the top three best-selling candies for each state.

What’s Ohio’s favorite Halloween candy? It’s a new one this year: Blow Pops.

Last year’s winner in Ohio was M&Ms. Those come in No. 2 this year, followed by Starbursts as No. 3.

Check out the interactive map below to find out which state likes which candy best.

Source: CandyStore.com.