Wayne County family looking for answers after labrador is found shot with arrow

**warning: some of the pictures are disturbing**

WAYNE COUNTY- A Wayne County family is hoping police can track down the person who shot their dog with a bow-and arrow. Chatfield Redick, the owner of the 9-year-old yellow labrador retriever tells Fox 8 that the dog should be OK, after undergoing surgery.

According to Wayne County Sheriff’s department Capt. Doug Hunter, the family lives in a rural part of the county and often runs around their property. Last Wednesday, a neighbor found Cosmo, with a bow and arrow in his abdomen. The owners took the dog to the hospital where he needed surgery to remove the arrow.

Redick says the arrow barely missed the dog’s heart. Captain Hunter says the sheriff’s department will continue to investigate.

The dog’s owner says he doesn’t know of any reason why someone would shoot his dog. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’ Department.