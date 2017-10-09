Trevor Bauer to start in Game 4 of ALDS — and he’s feeling pretty confident!

NEW YORK — The Indians can clinch a trip to the ALC tonight with a win in New York.

They were hoping to finish off the Yankees Sunday night, but it wasn’t in the cards.

Both pitchers were spectacular Sunday. The Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka and the Indians’ Carlos Carrasco. The Tribe was robbed a Lindor home run in the sixth that could have made all the difference.

Aaron Judge made the leaping catch.

Then, at the bottom of the seventh inning, Greg Byrd hit it deep to right for a solo home run off Andrew Miller. And the Yankees held it there, avoiding the sweep and sending the series to a Game 4.

Manager Terry Francona talked about his strategy in the last minutes of the game.

“Well, one, you’re trying to win. But two, I figured that once they go to Chapman, he has to get five outs. And if you’re not going to win, second best is trying to make them use their bullpen while we don’t. And that’s kind of the strategy. Once Andrew gave up the run, we tried to get him out and keep the score right where it was,” he said.

The Yankees will host Game 4 tonight.

Trevor Bauer will start on short rest after pitching in Game 1.

“I consider this normal rest for me,” he said. “I enjoy pitching on short, I guess. But if I could draw it out, personally, this is how I’d pitch every time. I’m feeling very confident where I’m at.”

Continuing coverage here.